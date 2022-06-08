Jammu and Kashmir: Forest fire breaks out near LoC in Poonch

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out in the J-K's Rajouri whereas a massive fire outbreak took place near Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Katra on 15 May

Poonch: A massive forest fire broke out along the Line Of Control in the Dharmsal area of Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday.

More details into the matter are awaited.

The fire incident in Katra halted the pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi as the helicopter services were suspended due to strong winds and low visibility at the Sanji Chhat helipad in Jammu to ensure the safety of the devotees.

