Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Bandipora district's Hajin area; one militant killed

An encounter broke out on Thursday between militants and security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one militant, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions. One militant has been killed in the operation, the official said adding searches were still going on.

According to the police, a patrol party of the Indian Army and state police was fired upon in Hajin's Parray Mohalla on Thursday morning. In retaliation, the security forces fired at the militants, triggering a gunfight.

"The operation continues. Reinforcements have also been rushed in to tighten the cordon around the militants," a police official said.

With inputs from agencies