Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Larro area of Kulgam district

Kulgam: An encounter is presently underway between terrorists and the security forces in Larro area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. One or two terrorists are believed to be holed up in a house.

An encounter is underway between terrorists & security forces in Larro area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir. One-two terrorists believed to be hiding in a house.

The encounter comes two days after two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles with Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, three grenades, two Chinese pistols and other weapons from their possession.