Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, militants at Sopore in Baramulla district; operation in progress

India Press Trust of India Aug 03, 2018 10:12:25 IST

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Sopore township in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

Representational image. PTI

Acting on specific information about presence of militants in Watergam area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them and the security personnel retaliated.

The gunfight was going on when the last reports came in, the police official said.


Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 10:12 AM

