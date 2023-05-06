Jammu and Kashmir: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Rajouri encounter spot, reviews situation

Rajouri Encounter: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu on Saturday to assess the situation in the continuing conflict between security forces and Pakistan-backed terrorists in the Kandi region of Rajouri district.

Upon his arrival in Jammu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was received by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

According to media repots, Rajnath Singh will visit Rajouri district, where five soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred when terrorists triggered an explosion during an encounter with security forces on Friday morning.

The Rajouri encounter was part of ‘Operation Trinetra’ being carried out jointly by the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in order to hunt down terrorists in the union territory.

On Saturday morning, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the five Indian Army soldiers who were martyred during the Rajouri encounter.

The martyred Indian Army soldiers have been identified as Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Naik Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi. They belonged to the 9th battalion of the Parachute Regiment which is an elite special forces unit of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army is conducting relentless intelligence-based operations in order to hunt down a group of Pakistan-backed terrorists involved in an ambush on an Indian Army truck at the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Poonch district of Jammu region last month.

