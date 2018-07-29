Jammu and Kashmir CRPF constable shot dead by terrorists at his Pulwama home; hunt on to nab assailants

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was shot dead by terrorists at his home in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday, police said.
Unidentified militants barged inside the house of a local CRPF constable Naseer Ahmad Rather in the Naira area of Pulwama in south Kashmir and fired upon him, a police official said.
He said Rather received critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, the official said adding a case had been registered.
Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 22:58 PM