Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti condemns killing of two policemen by militants in Pulwama

India Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 22:20:34 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of two policemen in a pre-dawn terror attack at Pulwama.

In a statement, the chief minister termed the act as "highly reprehensible" as it was committed on a night when Muslims were seeking forgiveness from God, an official spokesman said.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. PTI

Such incidents have the potential of depriving the people of the gains of peace moves like suspension of security operations and dialogue offer by the state and Centre, she said.

The chief minister asked the people to stand guard of the positivity generated by these peace moves on the ground which has given them ample relief and ease.

Mufti also conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families of the slain policemen while praying for peace to the departed souls.

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah alsostrongly condemned the attack.

A Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson described the killings as "dastardly and inhuman act".

The spokesperson said the killings deserved condemnation by every section of the society. He claimed the situation in the Valley had worsened due to wrong policies adopted by the state as well as the Centre.

Two policemen guarding the court complex in Pulwama district were killed on Tuesday in a terror attack. Militants opened fire at a police picket guarding the district court complex in Pulwama town in the early hours, a police spokesman said.

He said the policemen retaliated but were killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 22:20 PM

