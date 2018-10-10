Jammu and Kashmir Civic Election Phase 2 latest updates: The Opposition has attacked Governor Satya Pal Malik for poor handling of the polls and has alleged that "bogus voting" is underway as "the governor has already decided on the Mayor of Srinagar", according to an NDTV report.
14:00 (IST)
13:50 (IST)
Votes turnout till noon
Kathua:
Overall- 58.09 %
Kathua - 55.25 %
Lakhanpur - 80.67 %
Nagri Parole- 74.28%
Basohli- 58.08%
Billawar-66.62%
Hiranagar -60.18%
Kishtwar till 1 pm
Male- 2778
Female- 2837
Total- 5615
Percentage- 61.53%
Bivek Mathur/101Reporters
13:48 (IST)
13:41 (IST)
13:31 (IST)
Jammu's Udhampur registers 57% voter turnout
Udhampur had recorded 57% voter turnout by 1 pm.
Gursimran Singh/101Reporters
13:29 (IST)
Bandipora registers 22.2% polling till noon but disappointing show in Srinagar
The polling percentage in Kashmir in the first six hours remains 6.8%. Except for Bandipora where the poll percentage was 22.2 percent till 12 pm, the voting in all other districts was in single digits. In Srinagar district, the poll percentage was 1.4 percent.
13:27 (IST)
Independent candidate Shabir Ahmad gets local support in Sumbal
The large voter turnout in Sumbal is due to an independent candidate Shabir Ahmad, who is also a social activist. He has been organising blood donation camps and helping locals with their personal problems and that is why locals have turned up in huge numbers to support him.
13:25 (IST)
Polling update till 1 pm
Ramban: 66.48 % polled
Sumbal: 25.42% polled
Male : 1,070
Female : 951
Total : 2,021
Team 101 Reporters
13:21 (IST)
Voter turnout till noon
Reasi: 64% turnout
Male- 1,542
Female- 1,353
Total- 2,895,
Kishtwar: 54% turnout
Male- 2, 425
Female- 2,502
Total- 4,927
Ramban: 56%
Banihal: 52.1%
Batote: 62%
Overall in Ramban district: 58.4%
Team 101 Reporters
13:17 (IST)
Ramnagar in Udhampur records highest polling percentage of 77.2% till noon
In Udhampur district, the district municipal council recorded 47.3% polling while municipal committees of Ramnagar and Chenani witnessed 77.2% and 61.35% polling respectively. The total polling percentage of the town was recorded 51% till 12 pm.
Whereas in the Udhampur district, 51.09% polling was registered till noon. Out of the 18,063 votes, there were 9,852 males and 8,211 females
Team 101 Reporters
13:10 (IST)
Ward No. 9 of Sumbal has seen an overwhelming voter turnout
Aakash Hassan/101Reporters
13:07 (IST)
Congress leader accuses BJP MLA Neelam Langeh of MCC violation
Congress leader Gopal Raina blamed BJP MLA Neelam Langeh of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Langeh stood atop a building adjacent to the polling station and asked people to cast vote in favour of BJP candidates, he claimed.
Bivek Mathur/101Reporters
12:56 (IST)
Opposition alleges 'bogus voting', accuse Governor of partiality
The Opposition has attacked Governor Satya Pal Malik for poor handling of the polls and has alleged that "bogus voting" is underway as "the governor has already decided on the Mayor of Srinagar", according to an NDTV report.
12:45 (IST)
Voting percentage update at noon
Udhampur- 47.32%
Ramnagar- 77.26%
Chenani- 61.49%
No vote polled yet at Ward No.37 Munawar Abad
Team 101 Reporters
12:35 (IST)
Polling update at noon
Ramban:
Total- 3290, 58.44 % voting
Kathua:
Male- 17,171
Female- 15,257
Total- 32,428
Voting percentage- 58.96%
Gursimran Singh/101 Reporters
12:30 (IST)
Voter turnout at noon
Doda district- 57.35%
Doda municipality
Votes polled- 3,626
Percentage- 61.4%
Thatri
Votes polled- 572
Percentage- 76.67%
Bhaderwah
Votes polled- 3541
Percentage- 51.67%
Gursimran Singh/101 Reporters
12:27 (IST)
BJP blames NC, PDP reasons for low turnout; NC says 'security condition is deteriorating'
BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur claimed that militants threats and boycott by the NC and the PDP were main reasons for the low voter turnout. "The militants also issued life threats, petrol bombs were hurled at candidates' houses. The voter turnout will be more in phase 2 than the phase 1," he said.
Meanwhile, National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said that his party has been saying that situation was not conducive for polls. "Who will come out to vote under present circumstances when the BJP is hell bent to abrogate Article 370 and 35A. We also decided to stay away from polls for the same reason. The security situation is deteriorating with each passing day, " Sagar said.
Mudassir Kaloo/101Reporters
12:21 (IST)
Political parties see conspiracy in the change of poll timings
Political parties in Kashmir see the decision of the chief electoral officer to open polling since 6 am as an attempt to rig elections. Former chief minister, Omar Abdullah, tweeted that this may have been done to discourage journalists from checking the veracity of the polls. State vice president of Congress, GN Monga, said that this was another attempt to rig polls.
The polling timing for this phase 2 of the civic elections was modified from 7 am to 6 am and the voting would is scheduled for 10 hours. Election officials said that this was done to ensure better a turnout.
12:18 (IST)
Only 4 votes registered in Srinagar's Sathu Babarshah
Just four votes have been polled at Ward No. 37 in the Sathu Barbarshah area in Srinagar.
Firdous Hassan/101Reporters
12:15 (IST)
Polling update at noon
Sumbal
Male- 939
Female- 815
Total- 1754
Percentage- 22.06%
Kishtwar
Male- 2425
Female- 2502
Total- 4927
Percentage- 54%
Input: Gursimran Singh/101Reporters
12:10 (IST)
Voting percentage till 11 am
In Ramban district
Ramban: 46.9%
Batote: 47%
Banihal: 44%
Bivek Mathur/101Reporters
11:46 (IST)
Bandipora SSP says voting underway peacefully, people participating in large numbers
"Our security arrangements are robust. The voting process is going on very well. Voters are feeling safe and people are coming out in large numbers to cast their vote," Bandipora SSP Zulfikar Azad told reporters.
11:41 (IST)
Watch: Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel hold a senior citizen on his shoulders to the polling station
The voter turnout has been bleak so far in the urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
11:31 (IST)
Kashmir witnesses negligible voting: 0.9 percent voter turnout recorded
All areas of Kashmir, including those from its northern and southern parts, have witnessed negligible voting. In Srinagar district, the voter turnout recorded so far is only 0.9 percent even as a large number of candidates had filed nominations.
The turnout is 0.5 percent from former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's home district Anantnag.
In Sumbal area of Bandipora, however, voter turnout has been recorded in double-digits
11:27 (IST)
No voters turned up at polling booths in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
11:20 (IST)
In pics: 100-years old Ghulam Mohammed Mir after casting his vote at Sumbal, Bandipora camp.
Auqin Javeed, 101Reporters
11:16 (IST)
New dates to be announced for elections in Ramban after BJP candidate's death
A BJP MLA from Ramban, Neelam Langeh, said that as per election guidelines, new dates will be announced for elections in Ramban, where BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju died on Wednesday morning. The elections will be held after BJP's new candidate files a nomination.
Langeh alleged that the Opposition use money and wine to garner votes. "Candidate was in tension due to such practices by Opposition, I spoke to SHO and ASP on this issue yesterday," she said.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
11:09 (IST)
Voting percentage till 11.00 am
Sumbal (Bandipore district)
Male: 803
Female: 661
Total: 1464
Percentage: 18.41%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
11:06 (IST)
No polling in 3 municipalities of Budgam district
In absence of candidates and opponents, there is no polling in three municipalities of Budgam district. The election was originally scheduled to happen the second phase.
Abid Hussain, 101Reporters
10:56 (IST)
Polling stalled in Ramban Municipal Committee ward following death of BJP candidate
The polling in Ward No. 2 in Ramban Municipal Committee was stopped for 40 minutes following the death of a BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju on Wednesday morning, The Indian Express reported. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Showkat Azad Bhat said that he was examining the death certificate of Azad Singh and will soon convey his decision in the matter.
10:53 (IST)
17 polling booths have reported zero percent voting
17 polling booths have zero percentage of cast votes, which includes five at Caset School Karan Nagar, two at government middle school in Munawar Abad, two at R and B office at Karan Nagar, six at tiny Tots school at Fateh Kadal and two at community Centre Fateh Kadal. All these centres fall in different wards, including Syed Ali Akbar.
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
10:43 (IST)
Reasi records 35.55% polling till 10 am, Katra registers 35.90%
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
10:41 (IST)
Visuals from a polling station in Bandipora
Polling is peacefully underway for phase 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir civic polls.
10:30 (IST)
Kathua polling updates till 10 am
Overall voting percentage- 39.15 %
Kathua - 37.2% -
Lakhanpur - 51.95%
Nagri Parole- 50.9%
Basohli- 38.82%
Billawar-41.52%
Hiranagar -37.52%
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
10:28 (IST)
In Pics: Security forces frisk voters at the Sumbal Degree College polling booth
Abid Hussain, 101Reporters
10:27 (IST)
Voters threaten photojournalist covering the polling in Zainkote
A group of voters on Wednesday barred photojournalists from covering the civic polls at Khushpora in Zainkote districts in the outskirts of Srinagar city. "The voters asked us not to capture pictures at the polling station and threatened to break our cameras if we do so," said a photojournalist. On Monday, when the first phase of ULB polls was held, photojournalists were not allowed to take pictures at Bemina area of the city.
Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
10:25 (IST)
Doda sees 36.22% voter turnout, 39.1% in Kathua till 10 am
While in Sumbal, 1,126 voters have exercised their franchise and the poll percentage stands at 14.16 % till 10.00 am. Among the 1,126 votes cast, 623 males and 503 females have cast their votes.
Team 101 Reporters
10:21 (IST)
Polling updates till 10 am
Thathri
Votes- 364 out of 746
Female- 147
Male- 217
Percentage- 48.79%
Doda
Votes- 2350 out of 5897
Percentage- 39.8%
Bhaderwah
Votes polled- 2174 out of 6852
Percentage- 31.7%
Thatri
Votes polled- 364 out of 746
Percentage 48.7%
Team 101 Reporters
10:18 (IST)
Polling percentage till 10 am
33.13% polling seen in Kishtwar
Chenani
Male - 293, Female - 181, Total - 474
Percentage- 33.74%
Ramnagar
Male - 785, Female - 632 , Total - 1417
Percentage - 37.5%
Team 101 Reporters
10:11 (IST)
Voting percentage till 10.00 am
Sumbal (Bandipore district)
Male- 623
Female- 503
Total-1126
Percentage-14.16%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
10:10 (IST)
Hurriyat bastion Fateh Kadal boycotts polls
In 9 polling stations of Fateh Kadal of downtown Srinagar, only 8 votes have been cast out of 10,092 votes. This is the bastion of the Hurriyat and has always boycotted polls.
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters.
09:56 (IST)
Poor voter turnout in Srinagar's Bemina
At Bemina Ward No. 27-H, 3 votes have been cast out of the total 793 registered voters here. At Ward No. 27-M, six votes have been polled out of 1,079 total votes, whereas at Ward No. 27-G no vote has been cast out of 1,028 total number of voters.
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters
09:53 (IST)
No voting today in 70 wards in the Valley as no one filed for candidature from these wards
According to officials, no nominations were received in 70 wards in the state, hence voting isn't taking place in these wards today. In Kulgam district’s Frisal municipal committee, there are 13 wards but only one candidate has filed election papers. Likewise, out of 13 wards in Beerwah municipal committee of Badgam district, there is only one candidate in the fray, The Financial Express reported.
09:44 (IST)
Kishtwar polling percentage till 9.00 am — 23.27%
Male- 1123
Female- 1001
Total- 2124 votes polled
Polling Percentage- 23.27%
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
09:40 (IST)
Crucial contest for BJP as MoS Jitendra Singh's constituency votes today
The second phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a litmus test for the BJP as most areas of the Jammu division constitute the parliamentary constituency represented Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Jitendra Singh had defeated Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It was for the first time, that a Hindu BJP candidate won even in the Muslim majority areas of Doda and Kishtwar districts.
Among the municipal committees and municipal councils falling in his area that are witnessing polling today include Doda, Thathri, Basohli, Billawar, Hiranagar, Kathua, Lakhanpur, Nagri Parole, Kishtwar, Banihal, Batote, Ramban, Katra, Udhampur, Reasi, Chenani and Ramnagar.
Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
09:32 (IST)
Polling percentage update till 9 am
Kishtwar: 23.27% voting, 2,124 votes polled
Ramban: 22.4% voting, 1,191 votes polled
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
09:28 (IST)
Watch: Women queue- up outside the polling stations in Udhampur
Udhampur has seen 22.15% votes being polled till 9.00 am.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
09:25 (IST)
Voting update till 8 am
Reasi: 851 votes polled
Male- 533
Female- 318
Polling percentage- 18.84%
Katra: 839 votes polled
Male- 506, Female- 333
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
09:22 (IST)
Restrictions imposed in Srinagar's downtown area, no vehicular movement allowed towards the city centre
Restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar's downtown area in the wake of the ULB elections. No vehicular movement is allowed towards the city centre by the government forces guarding the checkpoints that have been set up at the Hawal area of Srinagar.
Saqib Mugloo, 101Reporters
09:14 (IST)
Voting updates from Sumbal municipal corporation till 9 am
Male- 435
Female- 313
Total- 748
Percentage- 9.41%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters