Jammu and Kashmir Civic Election Phase 2 latest updates: A group of voters on Wednesday barred photojournalists from covering the civic polls at Khushpora in Zainkote districts in the outskirts of Srinagar city. "The voters asked us not to capture pictures at the polling station and threatened to break our cameras if we do so," said a photojournalist.
The second phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a litmus test for the BJP as most areas of the Jammu division constitute the parliamentary constituency represented Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
In Srinagar, Haptchinar in has 668 total voters, Magarmaal Bagh has 512 total voters whereas Amirakadal Higher Secondary School polling booth has 533 total voters but not a single vote has been cast so far in these three polling booths. Over 17% polling has been registered in Kathua, 14% in Ramban till 8 am.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir region as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections is underway. The mobile internet speed has been reduced to 2G in rest of the Kashmir, ANI reported.
Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase of the urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The four-phase elections began on 8 October and will end on 16 October.
In six districts of the Jammu region, the districts of Kathua and Kishtwar are topmost sensitive areas. Kathua has been on the boil since the murder and rape of an eight-year-old girl in January 2018. Whereas the Kishtwar district of the Jammu region is sensitive keeping in view the religious demography of the area.
In the first phase polls Monday, threats from militant groups kept a majority of people away from polling booths in Kashmir Valley where the turnout was a paltry 8.3 percent, whereas over 65 percent of the electorate voted in the Jammu and Ladakh divisions of the state.
Polling on Monday was by and large peaceful in the four-phase election to urban local bodies, which has been boycotted by two main regional parties — the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Officials said Tuesday security arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the second phase elections which will take place from 6 am to 4 pm.
The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, officials said. They said 1,198 nominations were received for these wards and after scrutiny and withdrawal, 1,095 contestants are in the fray for the polls. Out of 1,095 candidates, 65 have won the polls uncontested, including 61 from Kashmir Valley. They said no polling will take place at 56 rpt 56 wards in the Valley as no nomination was received.
No nomination was submitted in all 13 wards of Frisal municipal committee of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, while only one nomination was received for 13 wards of Beerwah municipal committee in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. Frisal, a part of Kulgam Assembly constituency, is represented by lone CPM legislator MY Tarigami, while Beerwah is represented in the state Assembly by former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah.
A police official said security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls in all the areas where people would vote on Wednesday, including in the 20 wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in the city here.
Polling stalled in Ramban Municipal Committee ward following death of BJP candidate
The polling in Ward No. 2 in Ramban Municipal Committee was stopped for 40 minutes following the death of a BJP candidate Azad Singh Raju on Wednesday morning, The Indian Express reported. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Showkat Azad Bhat said that he was examining the death certificate of Azad Singh and will soon convey his decision in the matter.
17 polling booths have reported zero percent voting
17 polling booths have zero percentage of cast votes, which includes five at Caset School Karan Nagar, two at government middle school in Munawar Abad, two at R and B office at Karan Nagar, six at tiny Tots school at Fateh Kadal and two at community Centre Fateh Kadal. All these centres fall in different wards, including Syed Ali Akbar.
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
Kathua polling updates till 10 am
Overall voting percentage- 39.15 %
Kathua - 37.2% -
Lakhanpur - 51.95%
Nagri Parole- 50.9%
Basohli- 38.82%
Billawar-41.52%
Hiranagar -37.52%
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
Voters threaten photojournalist covering the polling in Zainkote
A group of voters on Wednesday barred photojournalists from covering the civic polls at Khushpora in Zainkote districts in the outskirts of Srinagar city. "The voters asked us not to capture pictures at the polling station and threatened to break our cameras if we do so," said a photojournalist. On Monday, when the first phase of ULB polls was held, photojournalists were not allowed to take pictures at Bemina area of the city.

Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
Doda sees 36.22% voter turnout, 39.1% in Kathua till 10 am
While in Sumbal, 1,126 voters have exercised their franchise and the poll percentage stands at 14.16 % till 10.00 am. Among the 1,126 votes cast, 623 males and 503 females have cast their votes.
Team 101 Reporters
Polling percentage till 10 am
33.13% polling seen in Kishtwar
Chenani
Male - 293, Female - 181, Total - 474
Percentage- 33.74%
Ramnagar
Male - 785, Female - 632 , Total - 1417
Percentage - 37.5%
Team 101 Reporters
Voting percentage till 10.00 am
Sumbal (Bandipore district)
Male- 623
Female- 503
Total-1126
Percentage-14.16%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Hurriyat bastion Fateh Kadal boycotts polls
In 9 polling stations of Fateh Kadal of downtown Srinagar, only 8 votes have been cast out of 10,092 votes. This is the bastion of the Hurriyat and has always boycotted polls.
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters.
Poor voter turnout in Srinagar's Bemina
At Bemina Ward No. 27-H, 3 votes have been cast out of the total 793 registered voters here. At Ward No. 27-M, six votes have been polled out of 1,079 total votes, whereas at Ward No. 27-G no vote has been cast out of 1,028 total number of voters.
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters
No voting today in 70 wards in the Valley as no one filed for candidature from these wards
According to officials, no nominations were received in 70 wards in the state, hence voting isn't taking place in these wards today. In Kulgam district’s Frisal municipal committee, there are 13 wards but only one candidate has filed election papers. Likewise, out of 13 wards in Beerwah municipal committee of Badgam district, there is only one candidate in the fray, The Financial Express reported.
Kishtwar polling percentage till 9.00 am — 23.27%
Male- 1123
Female- 1001
Total- 2124 votes polled
Polling Percentage- 23.27%
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
Polling percentage update till 9 am
Kishtwar: 23.27% voting, 2,124 votes polled
Ramban: 22.4% voting, 1,191 votes polled
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Watch: Women queue- up outside the polling stations in Udhampur
Udhampur has seen 22.15% votes being polled till 9.00 am.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Voting update till 8 am
Reasi: 851 votes polled
Male- 533
Female- 318
Polling percentage- 18.84%
Katra: 839 votes polled
Male- 506, Female- 333
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Restrictions imposed in Srinagar's downtown area, no vehicular movement allowed towards the city centre
Restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar's downtown area in the wake of the ULB elections. No vehicular movement is allowed towards the city centre by the government forces guarding the checkpoints that have been set up at the Hawal area of Srinagar.
Saqib Mugloo, 101Reporters
Voting updates from Sumbal municipal corporation till 9 am
Male- 435
Female- 313
Total- 748
Percentage- 9.41%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Not a single vote cast in Haptchinarm, Magarmaal Bagh and Amirakadal school polling booths in Srinagar
In Srinagar, Haptchinar in has 668 total voters, Magarmaal Bagh has 512 total voters whereas Amirakadal Higher Secondary School polling booth has 533 total voters but not a single vote has been cast so far in these three polling booths.

Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
Voting percentage updates from Kathua
16% turnout seen in Kathua, 26.7% in Lakhanpur municipal corporation
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
Voting updates from Srinagar
Shalapora B
Ward 19- Alochi Bagh
Total voters: 1213, 3 cast so far
Shalapora A
Ward 19
Total voters: 1419, 12 cast so far
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
No vote registered in Ward No. 37 of Muniwar, separatists had called for a boycott of elections
Following the boycott call by separatists, not even a single voter has come out to vote at the Muniwar (Booth 5, Ward No.37) polling station. The total number registered voters in this ward is 92.
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters.
Polling percentage update till 8 am
Ramban: 14%
Kishtwar: 12.92%
Kathua: 17.23%
Doda: 12.51 %
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Only 11 votes cast so far in Srinagar's Munawarbad
Out of the 5,344 total votes in the Munawarbad ward in Srinagar, only 11 votes have been cast till now.
Junai Nabi Bazaz, 101Reporter
Mobile internet services suspended in south Kashmir, speed reduced to 2G in rest of the state
Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir region as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections is underway. The mobile internet speed has been reduced to 2G in rest of the Kashmir, ANI reported.
1,683 votes polled in Kathua, 2.38% polling seen in Ramban till 7 am
Total 1,683 votes polled in Kathua so far. 2.38% polling registered till 7 am in Ramban.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
Polling underway in Fateh Kadal and Chattabal — two sensitive zones of Srinagar
In Srinagar, Fateh Kadal and Chattabal in are the two sensitive areas out of the 20 wards where polling is underway. Fateh Kadal is a downtown area is close to, Nowhatta, the hotbed of stone-pelting incidents between government forces and protesters. Chattabal, is also a volatile area where stone-pelting takes place very often.
Junai Nabi Bazaz, 101Reporters.
Polling percentage update till 7 am:
Sumbal:
Male- 46
Female- 12
Percentage- 0.73%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Additional polling and security staff deployed in Doda amid terror threat
Keeping in mind the number of youth from the Doda district of the Jammu region that have joined terror ranks in the recent past, the administration has taken all the necessary steps to ensure incident-free polling in the district.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Kathua and Kishtwar most sensitive areas in Jammu division
In Six districts of the Jammu region, the districts of Kathua and Kishtwar are topmost sensitive areas. Kathua has been on the boil since the murder and rape of an eight-year-old girl in January 2018. Whereas the Kishtwar district of the Jammu region is sensitive keeping in view the religious demography of the area.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
Polling begins in Doda; 68 polling stations setup in Udhampur
Polling had begun in Doda; whereas in 41 wards of Udhampur, 68 polling station have been setup and no EVMs have been replaced so far, Udhampur DC Ravinder Kumar said.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
Additional polling staff deployed in wards with large number of voters
The chief election officer said that 1,029 candidates are in the fray for 263 municipal wards including 49 in Kashmir and 214 in Jammu, going to polls in the second phase. He said that 881 candidates are in the fray in Jammu division and 148 in Kashmir division. “In the areas going to polls tomorrow, the total electorate is 3,46,980, with 1,28,104 in the Jammu division belonging to 18 Municipal bodies and 21.8876 in the Kashmir division of 5 Municipal bodies,” he said adding that additional poll staff is also being deployed at the polling stations with large number of voters.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
270 polling stations designated for Kashmir, 274 for Jammu in phase 2
The Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra said that in the second phase of the municipal polls, voting will take place at 544 polling stations across the state from 6.00 am to 4.00 pm. He said that 270 polling stations have been designated for voting in the Kashmir division and 274 in the Jammu division.
Gursimran Singh, Team 101Reporters
Over 1,000 candidates in fray for the second phase of J&K civic polls
Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase of the urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, officials said.
Reasi records 35.55% polling till 10 am, Katra registers 35.90%
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
Visuals from a polling station in Bandipora
Polling is peacefully underway for phase 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir civic polls.
Kathua polling updates till 10 am
Overall voting percentage- 39.15 %
Kathua - 37.2% -
Lakhanpur - 51.95%
Nagri Parole- 50.9%
Basohli- 38.82%
Billawar-41.52%
Hiranagar -37.52%
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
In Pics: Security forces frisk voters at the Sumbal Degree College polling booth
Abid Hussain, 101Reporters
Team 101 Reporters
Polling updates till 10 am
Thathri
Votes- 364 out of 746
Female- 147
Male- 217
Percentage- 48.79%
Doda
Votes- 2350 out of 5897
Percentage- 39.8%
Bhaderwah
Votes polled- 2174 out of 6852
Percentage- 31.7%
Thatri
Votes polled- 364 out of 746
Percentage 48.7%
Team 101 Reporters
Polling percentage till 10 am
33.13% polling seen in Kishtwar
Chenani
Male - 293, Female - 181, Total - 474
Percentage- 33.74%
Ramnagar
Male - 785, Female - 632 , Total - 1417
Percentage - 37.5%
Team 101 Reporters
Voting percentage till 10.00 am
Sumbal (Bandipore district)
Male- 623
Female- 503
Total-1126
Percentage-14.16%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Hurriyat bastion Fateh Kadal boycotts polls
In 9 polling stations of Fateh Kadal of downtown Srinagar, only 8 votes have been cast out of 10,092 votes. This is the bastion of the Hurriyat and has always boycotted polls.
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters.
Poor voter turnout in Srinagar's Bemina
At Bemina Ward No. 27-H, 3 votes have been cast out of the total 793 registered voters here. At Ward No. 27-M, six votes have been polled out of 1,079 total votes, whereas at Ward No. 27-G no vote has been cast out of 1,028 total number of voters.
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters
No voting today in 70 wards in the Valley as no one filed for candidature from these wards
According to officials, no nominations were received in 70 wards in the state, hence voting isn't taking place in these wards today. In Kulgam district’s Frisal municipal committee, there are 13 wards but only one candidate has filed election papers. Likewise, out of 13 wards in Beerwah municipal committee of Badgam district, there is only one candidate in the fray, The Financial Express reported.
Kishtwar polling percentage till 9.00 am — 23.27%
Male- 1123
Female- 1001
Total- 2124 votes polled
Polling Percentage- 23.27%
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
Crucial contest for BJP as MoS Jitendra Singh's constituency votes today
The second phase of municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a litmus test for the BJP as most areas of the Jammu division constitute the parliamentary constituency represented Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Jitendra Singh had defeated Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It was for the first time, that a Hindu BJP candidate won even in the Muslim majority areas of Doda and Kishtwar districts.
Among the municipal committees and municipal councils falling in his area that are witnessing polling today include Doda, Thathri, Basohli, Billawar, Hiranagar, Kathua, Lakhanpur, Nagri Parole, Kishtwar, Banihal, Batote, Ramban, Katra, Udhampur, Reasi, Chenani and Ramnagar.
Arjun Sharma, 101Reporters
Polling percentage update till 9 am
Kishtwar: 23.27% voting, 2,124 votes polled
Ramban: 22.4% voting, 1,191 votes polled
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Watch: Women queue- up outside the polling stations in Udhampur
Udhampur has seen 22.15% votes being polled till 9.00 am.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Voting update till 8 am
Reasi: 851 votes polled
Male- 533
Female- 318
Polling percentage- 18.84%
Katra: 839 votes polled
Male- 506, Female- 333
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Restrictions imposed in Srinagar's downtown area, no vehicular movement allowed towards the city centre
Restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar's downtown area in the wake of the ULB elections. No vehicular movement is allowed towards the city centre by the government forces guarding the checkpoints that have been set up at the Hawal area of Srinagar.
Saqib Mugloo, 101Reporters
Voting updates from Sumbal municipal corporation till 9 am
Male- 435
Female- 313
Total- 748
Percentage- 9.41%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Not a single vote cast in Haptchinarm, Magarmaal Bagh and Amirakadal school polling booths in Srinagar
In Srinagar, Haptchinar in has 668 total voters, Magarmaal Bagh has 512 total voters whereas Amirakadal Higher Secondary School polling booth has 533 total voters but not a single vote has been cast so far in these three polling booths.
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
Voting percentage updates from Kathua
16% turnout seen in Kathua, 26.7% in Lakhanpur municipal corporation
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
Watch: Paramilitary forces guarding deserted polling booth of Shalipora in Alochi Bagh
People have boycotted the civic elections in this area of Srinagar on the call of the separatists.
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
12% polling in Ramnagar, Udhampur sees around 10% voting
9.69% voting in Municipal Council of Udhampur, 14.44% and 12.74% polling in Municipal Committees of Ramnagar and Chenani.
Bivek Mathur, 101Reporters
Voting updates from Srinagar
Shalapora B
Ward 19- Alochi Bagh
Total voters: 1213, 3 cast so far
Shalapora A
Ward 19
Total voters: 1419, 12 cast so far
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters
No vote registered in Ward No. 37 of Muniwar, separatists had called for a boycott of elections
Following the boycott call by separatists, not even a single voter has come out to vote at the Muniwar (Booth 5, Ward No.37) polling station. The total number registered voters in this ward is 92.
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters.
Polling percentage update till 8 am
Ramban: 14%
Kishtwar: 12.92%
Kathua: 17.23%
Doda: 12.51 %
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
In Pics: Voters stand in a queue as they wait for their turn to vote in Jammu's Udhampur
Polling has picked up in the 41 wards of Udhampur as the day progresses.
Only 11 votes cast so far in Srinagar's Munawarbad
Out of the 5,344 total votes in the Munawarbad ward in Srinagar, only 11 votes have been cast till now.
Junai Nabi Bazaz, 101Reporter
Voting underway in sensitive region of Bandipora
Visuals from a polling booth in Bandipora as people cast their vote early on for the second phase of local body elections.
Only 3 votes cast so far in Srinagar's Alochi Bagh
Only three votes have been cast in ward numbers 216 and 19. Ward No. 19 is in Alochi Bagh in Srinagar.
Image caption: The Alochi Bagh pooling booth wears a deserted look.
Mudassir Kaloo, 101Reporters.
Visuals from a polling station in Reasi
Voting is underway in 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase of the urban local bodies elections.
Watch: Voting underway at the Govt Middle School in Chak Sheikhan village of Kathua district in Jammu
People have come out in good numbers to vote in this area.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Visuals from a polling booth in Srinagar's Lawaypora
148 candidates are contesting from the Kashmir division in phase 2 polls.
Mobile internet services suspended in south Kashmir, speed reduced to 2G in rest of the state
07:57 (IST)

Mobile internet services suspended in south Kashmir, speed reduced to 2G in rest of the state

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the entire south Kashmir region as voting for 13 districts in the second phase of urban local bodies elections is underway. The mobile internet speed has been reduced to 2G in rest of the Kashmir, ANI reported.
1,683 votes polled in Kathua, 2.38% polling seen in Ramban till 7 am
Total 1,683 votes polled in Kathua so far. 2.38% polling registered till 7 am in Ramban.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
Polling underway in Fateh Kadal and Chattabal — two sensitive zones of Srinagar
In Srinagar, Fateh Kadal and Chattabal in are the two sensitive areas out of the 20 wards where polling is underway. Fateh Kadal is a downtown area is close to, Nowhatta, the hotbed of stone-pelting incidents between government forces and protesters. Chattabal, is also a volatile area where stone-pelting takes place very often.
Junai Nabi Bazaz, 101Reporters.
Polling percentage update till 7 am:
Sumbal:
Male- 46
Female- 12
Percentage- 0.73%
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Polling percentage update till 7 am:
Kishtwar:
Total votes polled- 465
Percentage - 5.09 %
Doda:
Total votes polled- 360
Percentage - 6.1 %
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Additional polling and security staff deployed in Doda amid terror threat
Keeping in mind the number of youth from the Doda district of the Jammu region that have joined terror ranks in the recent past, the administration has taken all the necessary steps to ensure incident-free polling in the district.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Kathua and Kishtwar most sensitive areas in Jammu division
In Six districts of the Jammu region, the districts of Kathua and Kishtwar are topmost sensitive areas. Kathua has been on the boil since the murder and rape of an eight-year-old girl in January 2018. Whereas the Kishtwar district of the Jammu region is sensitive keeping in view the religious demography of the area.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
Polling begins in Doda; 68 polling stations setup in Udhampur
Polling had begun in Doda; whereas in 41 wards of Udhampur, 68 polling station have been setup and no EVMs have been replaced so far, Udhampur DC Ravinder Kumar said.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
Additional polling staff deployed in wards with large number of voters
The chief election officer said that 1,029 candidates are in the fray for 263 municipal wards including 49 in Kashmir and 214 in Jammu, going to polls in the second phase. He said that 881 candidates are in the fray in Jammu division and 148 in Kashmir division. “In the areas going to polls tomorrow, the total electorate is 3,46,980, with 1,28,104 in the Jammu division belonging to 18 Municipal bodies and 21.8876 in the Kashmir division of 5 Municipal bodies,” he said adding that additional poll staff is also being deployed at the polling stations with large number of voters.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
270 polling stations designated for Kashmir, 274 for Jammu in phase 2
The Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra said that in the second phase of the municipal polls, voting will take place at 544 polling stations across the state from 6.00 am to 4.00 pm. He said that 270 polling stations have been designated for voting in the Kashmir division and 274 in the Jammu division.
Gursimran Singh, Team 101Reporters
Polling time increased from 9 hours to 10 hours, 214 wards to go to polls in Jammu
In phase 2 of the elections, 214 wards of six district's of the Jammu region are going for polls. 881 Candidates are in the fray while 274 polling Stations have been set up in the region. Election Commission has increased polling time from 9 hours to 10 hours.
Image caption: A 75-year-old woman casts her vote at the Reasi polling station's Ward No. 4. The Reasi district falls under the Jammu division.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters.
Over 1,000 candidates in fray for the second phase of J&K civic polls
Over 1,000 candidates will participate in the second phase of the urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The second phase will cover a total of 384 wards spanning 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, officials said.