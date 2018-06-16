Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders meet family of slain army rifleman Aurangzeb on Eid

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday met the family of army rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted and later killed by militants in Shopian district of South Kashmir, and said his killers would be eliminated soon.

Aurangzeb was abducted on Thursday when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations. His body was found by a team of police and Army about 10 km away from Kalampora in Pulwama district. He was shot in the head and the neck.

Raina and other BJP leaders met Aurangzeb's family in Salani village in Poonch district and condoled his death.

As Raina reached the village, local people gathered in the area shouted pro-India and anti-Pakistani slogans.

Raina, MLA from the border constituency Nowshera, asserted the sacrifice of army men will never go unnoticed. He said "a pall of gloom has descended on this village" on Eid.

"Pakistan is involved in the bloodshed and violence in Kashmir on the last day of Ramzan before Eid," he said, adding, "all those killers will be eliminated soon."

Raina urged the civil society of Kashmir to rise and contribute to eliminate the evil of terrorism from the Valley.

BJP state general-secretary (org.) Ashok Kaul said the attack on Aurangzeb was an act of extreme cowardice as the militants targeted him when he was off-duty. BJP in-charge Kashmir Narinder Singh said the party stands with the Army jawan's family in this hour of sorrow.