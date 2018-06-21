Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina claims he received death threats from Pakistan

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended its alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, the party's state chief Ravinder Raina claimed that he is receiving death threats from Pakistan. Raina said he has been receiving threats over phone calls for the last two days, even as he added that he would not be cowed down by such calls and continue to expose the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

"I have already informed the state Governor NN Vohra and the security agencies (about the threats). The calls were made from different Pakistani cities including Karachi, Rawalpandi and Muzaffarbad over the past couple of days," Raina said. However, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid said no formal complaint has been received so far from the BJP leader. "We are looking into it," he said.

"I will not be cowed down by such calls. It does not matter. What matters for me is my nation, my country, my motherland and the Tricolour. I am a soldier of Bharat mata and the BJP and will continue to work for the country and the state." Raina said.

He said the BJP supported the Governor's Rule and massive anti-terror operations against terrorists and stone pelters to break the nexus of "separatists-stone pelters and Pakistan."

"They are desperate and frustrated, they are making such ridiculous calls. We will never spare Pakistani 'wallas' (apparently referring to the terrorists) and I challenge them and make it clear that they will not be spared. Security forces have been given free hand (to deal with them),” Raina said. He said it is an act of cowardice after the BJP exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

"During the Ramzan ceasefire, it killed innocent people like journalist Shujat Bukhari in broad-daylight and soldier Choudhary Aurangzab who was abducted and assassinated while going to his home to celebrate Eid," he said, adding earlier too many people like DSP Mohammad Ayoub was lynched on a holy night at Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar besides several other police officers and civilians. He said he had exposed Pakistan and made it clear that it is an anti-Islamic country. "Pakistan is a nation of coward people and I raised anti-Pakistan slogans in the state Assembly. They are afraid of us," he said.

With inputs from PTI



