J&K Assembly dissolved LIVE updates: Unabated horsetrading left me no choice, says Satya Pal Malik defending decision

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved LATEST updates: Clarifying his move, Governor Satya Pal Malik said, "An unworkable alliance cannot be given rights to make the government. It was my responsibility to save the state from a mess." Speaking to reporters, Malik said that an unworkable alliance could not have been allowed to form a government in the state.
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, BJP said in a tweet last night. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti thanked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress' Ambika Soni for their political support and in turn helping her party "achieve the seemingly impossible". "Since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections, she further wrote on Twitter.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dissolved the Assembly with immediate effect considering four main aspects, including "extensive horse-trading" and the "impossibility" of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with "opposing political ideologies", the Raj Bhavan said in a statement Wednesday night.
The assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan. In a statement later, the Raj Bhavan said, "The Governor came to this conclusion based on the material available to him from multiple sources."
Citing the main reasons in four points, the statement said, "The impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies including some which have been demanding dissolution of the Assembly; whereas the experience of the past few years shows that with the fractured mandate that is there in the Assembly, it is not possible to form a stable government comprising of like-minded parties. The coming together of such parties in a grouping is nothing but an attempt to gain power rather than to form a responsive government." "Reports of extensive horse-trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators belonging to widely diverging political ideologies just to be able to form a government. Such activities are not healthy for democracy and vitiate the political process," it said. The third reason cited is "serious doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of a majority".
It added, "The fragile security scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where there is a need to have a stable and supportive environment for security forces which are engaged in extensive anti-militancy operations and are gradually gaining control over the security situation." "The Governor came to the conclusion that, in this background, he has satisfied himself that the best course of action is to dissolve the assembly so as to provide stability and security to the state and hold elections at an appropriate time so that a government with a clear mandate is duly formed," it added.
Updated Date: Nov 22, 2018 09:54 AM
Highlights
State ready to conduct Assembly polls whenever, militancy limited to only 1,5 districts, says Satya Pal Malik
Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he has dissolved the Assembly knowing that the state is ready to host the Assembly elections at anytime. Malik told NDTV that the terror related activities have been restricted to only one and a half distructs.
BJP MLA's to meet today in Jammu and Kashmir
The BJP has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action, BJP State president Ravinder Raina told ANI.
Didn't want to dissolve Assembly, but attempts at horsetrading left no scope, says Satya Pal Malik
"I did not dissolve the Assembly earlier as I did not want the MLA funds to stop. But now there was no option I was getting reports that these parties are going to indulge in horse trading and that’s why I dissolved the Assembly," Satya Pal Malik told NDTV.
Satya Pal Malik cites four reasons behind move to dissolve Assembly
The governor has cited four reasons justifying his move to dissolve the Assembly just when the NC, PDP and Congress were preparing to stake claim as an alliance.
'Unworkable alliance can't be allowed to make govt,' Governor Satya Pal Malik clarifies move
In a late night move, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Singh dissolved the state Assembly just when Congress, National Congress, and People's Democratic Party announced that they will stake claim to form an alliance government. Speaking to CNN-News18, Malik said that nan unworkable alliance could not have been allowed to form a government in the state. Clarifying his move, Malik said, "An unworkable alliance cannot be given rights to make the government. It was my responsibility to save the state from a mess."
BJP state president Ravinder Raina demands fresh elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party's state president in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said that his party was in favour of fresh elections in the state. "BJP has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action. We wish that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be conducted along with the Parliament elections of 2019," Raina said.
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration: BJP
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, BJP said in a tweet last night. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.
The dissolution was announced by Governor Satyapal Malik in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.
Fresh polls are is the best option: BJP
The BJP said the best option in Jammu and Kashmir is to have fresh Assembly elections the earliest as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties".
Soon after Governor Satya Pal Mallik, dissolved the Assembly amid claims by rival formations on forming a government, the BJP said that the border state cannot afford horse-trading and instability keeping its security scenario in mind.
"The proposed alliance between the Congress and the PDP broke up even before it was formed. They have taken contradictory positions on dissolution. One supports it and the other opposes it," the BJP said.
*Mehbooba Mufti says "I have seen it all' as PDP takes along NC, Congress stake claim to Jammu and Kashmir govt*
Mufti thanked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress' Ambika Soni for their political support and in turn helping her party "achieve the seemingly impossible". "Since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections, she further wrote on Twitter.
Mehbooba Mufti claimed her letter couldn't reach the Governor as 'fax machine didn't receive it'
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter tell that even though she had sent the letter expressing her party's stake claim to form a majority government in the state, it couldn't apparently be received by the fax machine at Raj Bhavan. Mufti tagged the governor, Satya Pal Malik in her post containing the letter and wrote, "Hope you see it." She then informed that she had even tried calling the governor on phone but he was unavailable and that she also later sent the letter by email.
Mufti later expressed suprise that and said that "it is very strange" that "in today's age of technology,..the fax machine at HE Governor’s residence didn’t receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution." Her tweet came after the Governor decided to dissolve the Assembly amid the political turmoil.
09:54 (IST)
State ready to conduct Assembly polls whenever, militancy limited to only 1,5 districts, says Satya Pal Malik
Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he has dissolved the Assembly knowing that the state is ready to host the Assembly elections at anytime. Malik told NDTV that the terror related activities have been restricted to only one and a half distructs.
09:49 (IST)
BJP MLA's to meet today in Jammu and Kashmir
The BJP has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action, BJP State president Ravinder Raina told ANI.
09:47 (IST)
Didn't act in haste, Mehbooba Mufti should have sent letter earlier, says Satya Pal Malik
Speaking to CNN-NEWS18 on Thursday, Governor Malik cited a 'dysfunctional' FAX machine for not receiving any letter from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and rather charged her for not sending the letter in question before. He said, "I did not act in haste and the decision was taken after a lot of deliberation. Sometimes machines don't work, especially on Eid no employee will be near the FAX machine. She should have sent me the letter a day before."
09:34 (IST)
Didn't want to dissolve Assembly, but attempts at horsetrading left no scope, says Satya Pal Malik
"I did not dissolve the Assembly earlier as I did not want the MLA funds to stop. But now there was no option I was getting reports that these parties are going to indulge in horse trading and that’s why I dissolved the Assembly," Satya Pal Malik told NDTV.
09:31 (IST)
NC-PDP question governor's hurry in dissolving Assembly despite Eid holiday
Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he had no prior communication about either PDP-NC or PC-BJP wishing to form a government. He said he did not receive Mehbooba Mufti's letter sent by fax, which she also put out on twitter, because the fax machine at his residence and office was broken. Meanwhile, the order of dissolution of Assembly with immediate effect was sent off to the Home ministry urgently.
PDP and NC mocked at the governor's clarification on Twitter, questioning how in today's age was his fax machine disfunct.
09:18 (IST)
Satya Pal Malik cites four reasons behind move to dissolve Assembly
The governor has cited four reasons justifying his move to dissolve the Assembly just when the NC, PDP and Congress were preparing to stake claim as an alliance.
09:12 (IST)
'Unworkable alliance can't be allowed to make govt,' Governor Satya Pal Malik clarifies move
In a late night move, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Singh dissolved the state Assembly just when Congress, National Congress, and People's Democratic Party announced that they will stake claim to form an alliance government. Speaking to CNN-News18, Malik said that nan unworkable alliance could not have been allowed to form a government in the state. Clarifying his move, Malik said, "An unworkable alliance cannot be given rights to make the government. It was my responsibility to save the state from a mess."
09:11 (IST)
BJP state president Ravinder Raina demands fresh elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party's state president in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said that his party was in favour of fresh elections in the state. "BJP has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action. We wish that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be conducted along with the Parliament elections of 2019," Raina said.
09:11 (IST)
I never thought I’d be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you: Omar to Mehbooba
Soon after announcing an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir with Congress, the Twitter timelines of NC leader Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were quite interesting. The two leaders had a rather friendly chat with Mehbooba acknowledging the unpredictability of politics, and saying, "In my twenty six year old career as a politician, I thought I had seen it all! But like they say never say never..."
Omar replied to her by saying, "And I never thought I’d be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead..."
09:11 (IST)
Sajjad Lone sent WhatsApp communique to Malik from midair staking his claim for govt with support of BJP
Things moved swiftly after PDP-NC-Congress sent the official communique to the Governor, with Sajjad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, which has one MLA besides him, also sending a WhatsApp communication to Malik from midair staking his claim for government formation with the support of the 25-member BJP and "more than 18 other elected members" whose names he did not provide.
The Governor, who had declared days ago that the assembly would not be dissolved, then lost no time in going for dissolution invoking the relevant sections of the state constitution. The dissolution paves the way for a fresh elections in the state amid speculation that it could be held with the Lok Sabha polls due early next year.
The six-month tenure of the governor's rule ends on December 18 which will be followed by President's rule. The state assembly's tenure was till October 2020. Governor's rule was clamped in the state on 19 June for a six-month period following the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti after the saffron party withdrew support.
09:07 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration: BJP
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, BJP said in a tweet last night. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.
The dissolution was announced by Governor Satyapal Malik in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.
09:06 (IST)
Fresh polls are is the best option: BJP
The BJP said the best option in Jammu and Kashmir is to have fresh Assembly elections the earliest as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties".
Soon after Governor Satya Pal Mallik, dissolved the Assembly amid claims by rival formations on forming a government, the BJP said that the border state cannot afford horse-trading and instability keeping its security scenario in mind.
"The proposed alliance between the Congress and the PDP broke up even before it was formed. They have taken contradictory positions on dissolution. One supports it and the other opposes it," the BJP said.
09:05 (IST)
*Mehbooba Mufti says "I have seen it all' as PDP takes along NC, Congress stake claim to Jammu and Kashmir govt*
Mufti thanked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress' Ambika Soni for their political support and in turn helping her party "achieve the seemingly impossible". "Since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections, she further wrote on Twitter.
09:04 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti claimed her letter couldn't reach the Governor as 'fax machine didn't receive it'
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter tell that even though she had sent the letter expressing her party's stake claim to form a majority government in the state, it couldn't apparently be received by the fax machine at Raj Bhavan. Mufti tagged the governor, Satya Pal Malik in her post containing the letter and wrote, "Hope you see it." She then informed that she had even tried calling the governor on phone but he was unavailable and that she also later sent the letter by email.
Mufti later expressed suprise that and said that "it is very strange" that "in today's age of technology,..the fax machine at HE Governor’s residence didn’t receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution." Her tweet came after the Governor decided to dissolve the Assembly amid the political turmoil.
09:03 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved even as PDP, People's Conference stake claim to govt
Even as both the PDP and Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Congress-NC and BJP respectively, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly.
Malik cited four main aspects for his decision, including "extensive horse-trading" and the "impossibility" of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with "opposing political ideologies". The assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor on Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.