Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector

Jammu: An Army jawan was on Thursday killed in fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

Naik Thorat Kiran Popatrao (31) was grievously injured in the exchange of firing in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Wednesday evening and later succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said.

On Monday, two soldiers — rifleman Vinod Singh and rifleman Jaki Sharma, both hailing from Jammu and Kashmir — were killed in the ceasefire violation by Paksitan in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri, the official said.

"Paksitani troops initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars along the LoC from 14.00 hours in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and from 16.45 hours in Krishna Ghati sector," the spokesman said.

The Indian Army gave a befitting reply and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for quite some time, he said.

Popatrao was a resident of Fakirabad Wadi of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife.

"He was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesman said.

His death took the number of Army personnel killed in the cross-border firing by Pakistan in the twin districts since Monday to three and 15 security personnel this year.