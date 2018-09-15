Three militants killed in ongoing encounter in Kulgam's Chowgam area; train services to Qazigund suspended

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started late on Friday night in Chowgam area of Qazigund town.

ANI tweeted that the train services between Baramulla and Qazigund have been suspended following the incident.

Encounter between terrorists & security forces is underway in Kulgam's Chowgam. 3 terrorists have been killed so far. Train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended: #JammuAndKashmir Police

The terrorists were trapped inside a house in Chowgam.

The exchange of fire between the two sides is underway, and two more terrorists are said to be holed up, ANI said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces had killed three terrorists of pro-Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, a day after they fired on a police party in Reasi and escaped. According to PTI, 12 security personnel, including three officers, were injured in the encounter.

Police had said the militants of Pakistani origin had crossed the International Border (IB) in Tarnah nallah and reached Kashmir from the Dayalachak area of Kathua district in a truck.

The encounter had broke out after security forces, comprising CRPF, police and Army personnel, during a cordon and search operation, zeroed in on a location near a house in the district's Kakriyal area, and surrounded the terrorists Thursday afternoon, they said.

