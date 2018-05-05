You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 militants gunned down in encounter in Srinagar's Chattabal area; 1 CRPF personnel injured

India FP Staff May 05, 2018 13:40:48 IST

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday killed three militants in a gunfight, even as a civilian died in clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies near the encounter site, in Srinagar's densely populated Chattabal area on Saturday, police said.

The militants were killed at Tabela Chattabal near Safakadal area. A police official said the militants' identities is yet to be ascertained.

The official said a CRPF officer suffered minor injuries during the gunfight and has been admitted to a hospital.

Representational image. News18

Representational image. News18

Following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area, security forces including state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel surrounded Gasi Mohalla.

Meanwhile, protesters pelted stones at security forces engaged in the counter-militancy operation in Chattabal and adjoining areas, triggering clashes, the official said.

He said several civilians were injured in the clashes and one of them died at a hospital in Srinagar.

"One person identified as Adil Ahmad Yadoo was brought to SMHS hospital whom doctors declared brought dead. Medical bulletin suggests that the person died due to a crush injury in a road traffic accident at Noorbagh. Citizens may not pay heed to rumours," a police spokesman said.

However, local residents alleged that Yadoo was shot by security forces.

The encounter broke out ton Saturday morning after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

The official said the militants fired on a search team of security forces, who retaliated, triggering the gunfight.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar in wake of the encounter, another official said.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 13:40 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings look to get campaign back on track against resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore



Top Stories




Cricket Scores