Jammu and Kashmir: 3 militants gunned down in encounter in Srinagar's Chattabal area; 1 CRPF personnel injured

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday killed three militants in a gunfight, even as a civilian died in clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies near the encounter site, in Srinagar's densely populated Chattabal area on Saturday, police said.

The militants were killed at Tabela Chattabal near Safakadal area. A police official said the militants' identities is yet to be ascertained.

The official said a CRPF officer suffered minor injuries during the gunfight and has been admitted to a hospital.

Following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area, security forces including state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel surrounded Gasi Mohalla.

Meanwhile, protesters pelted stones at security forces engaged in the counter-militancy operation in Chattabal and adjoining areas, triggering clashes, the official said.

He said several civilians were injured in the clashes and one of them died at a hospital in Srinagar.

"One person identified as Adil Ahmad Yadoo was brought to SMHS hospital whom doctors declared brought dead. Medical bulletin suggests that the person died due to a crush injury in a road traffic accident at Noorbagh. Citizens may not pay heed to rumours," a police spokesman said.

However, local residents alleged that Yadoo was shot by security forces.

The encounter broke out ton Saturday morning after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

The official said the militants fired on a search team of security forces, who retaliated, triggering the gunfight.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar in wake of the encounter, another official said.

