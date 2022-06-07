Jammu and Kashmir: 2 LeT terrorists, one from Pakistan, killed in Kupwara encounter

The encounter started at Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara in the early hours of Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir police and Army were on the job

Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail, have been shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, police said.

Search operation is still underway, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said. Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army are on the job.

The encounter started at Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on," Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, quoting IGP Kashmir.

This comes hours after security forces killed one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with LeT in Sopore encounter.

The IGP Kashmir said that as per the documents recovered from the slain terrorist killed in Sopore encounter, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan.

#SoporeEncounterUpdate: As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of #Lahore, #Pakistan. One AK rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ptI941H3qx — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 6, 2022

One AK rifle, five magazines along with ammunition have been recovered, police added.

"Two FTs and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on," Kashmir Police said.

Encounter started at Panipora forest of Zaloora area in Sopore late on Monday evening. Sopore Police and Army were on the job, police informed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.