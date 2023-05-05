Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Indian Army soldiers martyred, 4 injured in Rajouri encounter

Rajouri Encounter: Two Indian Army soldiers were martyred and four others were injured when terrorists triggered a blast during an anti-terror operation in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer,” a statement by Northern Command said.

The statement added that additional Indian Army teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the Rajouri encounter while the injured soldiers were evacuated to the Command Hospital at Udhampur in the Jammu region.

Officials told the media that Friday’s Rajouri encounter is part of relentless intelligence-based operations by the Indian Army to hunt down a group of Pakistan-backed terrorists involved in an ambush on an Indian Army truck at the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Poonch district of Jammu region last month.

Five soldiers from a Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army had been martyred in that attack.

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3, 2023. At about 7:30 am on May 5, 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs,” the official statement said.

As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorist group.

The operation is underway. Further details are being ascertained, officials said.

Earlier on Friday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to media reports, the security forces had managed to cordon off a group of terrorists in the Kandi area of the Kotranka sub-division on Friday morning.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the trapped terrorists were involved in the ambush of an Indian Army vehicle Bhatta Durian in Poonch district last month in which five soldiers from a Rashtriya Rifles unit had attained martyrdom.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.