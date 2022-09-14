Jammu and Kashmir: 12 killed, several injured in Poonch accident

A mini bus rolled into a ditch this morning in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu division near the Line of Control (LoC). Soon after the accident, rescue operations were carried out with the help of the Indian Army, police and local people.

Poonch: Around 12 people were killed while several others were injured in a road accident in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. The injured are being treated at District Poonch Hospital.

According to local media reports, six of the victims were killed on the spot, while four seriously injured people died in the hospital or on the way.

While expressing his deep sorrow over the Poonch road accident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced Rs 5 lakh as relief amount to the kin of the deceased. He also directed the administration to provide better health facilities to the other passengers injured in this road accident.

President Droupadi Murmu took to social media to condole the incident.

“The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the President posted on Twitter.

