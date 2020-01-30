Jamia Shooting LIVE Updates: Jamia student shot during anti-CAA peace march taken to AIIMS trauma centre; accused detained by Delhi Police

Jamia Shooting LATEST Updates: An unidentified man, brandishing a gun, reportedly opened fire during an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, injuring one student, reported ANI. Shadab Farooq, a mass communication student, was injured in his left hand and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Al-Ameen, another student, said the man was brandishing his pistol and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi (Here, take your freedom)".
The incident comes days after BJP leader Anurag Thakur raised slogans during a Delhi election rally exhorting the crowd to chant 'shoot the traitors', a slogan that has frequently been used to denigrate anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters and which was also reportedly heard during the 5 January attack on teachers and students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi. Following outrage over his speech, Election Commission has banned Thakur from campaigning for the next 72 hours.
The injured person, Shadab, who was hit by the bullet in his arm, has been rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Delhi and is reportedly out of danger, reports News18.
The gunman, police said, has been taken into custody. He shouted "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you and then fired on the protesters," students who witnessed the shocking incident told News18. Delhi Police personnel were present when the shooting took place. In the video, the man weilding the gun can be heard saying, “Yeh lo Azadi… Hindustan zindabad… Delhi Police zindabad”.
According to India Today, the incident took place when people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, were marching towards Rajghat to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and to mark the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 15:14:02 IST
