The entrance tests for 134 courses will begin on 26 July and end on 28 August

The admission process to Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and other programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 has started on Monday, 17 May. The university has released an e-prospectus on the official websites www.jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in. Aspirants can visit the sites to download the prospectus.

The entrance tests for 134 courses will begin on 26 July and end on 28 August. Candidates can apply online till 30 June. Corrections will be allowed from 1 to 5 July while e-admit cards will be released from 15 July. The last date to submit the qualifying exam result is 30 September.

Here’s the prospectus

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

- Visit the website

- Click on the ‘Admission’ tab present on the home page

- Register yourself by entering the required details

- After registration, log in using credentials

- Fill the application form and upload documents

- Pay the fee and submit the form

- Save a copy of the form. If required, take a printout for future reference

This year, the university has announced 8 new courses, namely:

~ BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies

~ MSc Environmental Science & Management

~ Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture

~ MA Mass Media (Hindi) in the Department of Hindi

~ PG Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English

~ PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi

~ MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management)

~ BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies

The university has also started four new departments for the academic session 2021-22. They are:

- Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies

- Department of Foreign Languages

- Department of Design and Innovation

- Department of Environmental Sciences