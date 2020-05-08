Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct offline exams for final year students from 1 to 31 July

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has decided to adopt the new guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The decision was taken at Academic Council meeting of the Jamia Milia Islamia which was held online.

Offline exams will only be conducted for final year students between July 1 and July 31. Students have been advised to submit online examination forms as early as possible.

JMI will hold online classes till 31 May. Earlier, online classes were slated to end on 30 April. The last date for submission of assignments has been extended till 5 June.

Teachers have been asked to upload assignment marks by 15 June on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university.

The university has also extended the last date to submit online application forms for the session 2020-21 to 31 May. Entrance tests will be held in August. New academic session will commence from 1 September.

JMI earlier this month directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed respective states to bring back their stranded citizens through buses and trains.

The areas in the proximity of the university have been sealed as they have been declared hotspots. JMI said it would be difficult to maintain logistics and manpower requirements in the future.

Jamia Millia Islamia was shut due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown and it will reopen in August. It is making resource materials for exams and research available online.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.