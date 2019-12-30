Jamia Hamdard Alumni stage play outside campus in protest against 15 Dec police action during anti-CAA stir

New Delhi: A play titled 'Jamiawala Bagh' was staged outside the Jamia Millia Islamia which has been at the forefront of the protest against the new citizenship law.

Protesters associated with Jamia Hamdard Alumni staged the play which portrayed and condemned the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on the campus premises on 15 December, said a statement from the Jamia students.

On a lighter note, this impactful play at Jamia today poignantly called Jamiawala Bagh had this actor with a hilarious firang accent 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PnbnzSf2DY — Ruchika Sharma (@tishasaroyan) December 29, 2019

In solidarity with Mohammad Minhajuddin (the injured student who lost one of his eyes), the protesters were requested to bandage one eye to register their dissent and express support.

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various political outfits active on campus, has been helming the protests outside Gate number 7 of the varsity.

