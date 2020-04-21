JAM 2020: IIT Kanpur begins online registration for M.Sc admission; aspirants can apply till 10 May on joaps.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has begun the online registration process for the joint admission test for M.Sc (JAM) 2020. Eligible candidates can register themselves for the examination by visiting JOAPS page - joaps.iitk.ac.in.

The last date for filling online application is 10 May and a candidate will have to provide his/her name, valid email address, mobile number and a password to register.

While filling the online registration form, candidates should make sure that they have a scanned copy of their photograph, signature and other documents. They will have to upload the same along with the online registration form.

An application fee of Rs 600 needs to be paid through net banking, debit or credit card. This fee is non-refundable.

Important dates

- The online application process began on 20 April

- The last date to fill the application form is 10 May

- Request for change of category and rectification of defective documents can be made till 15 May

- First admission list will be released on 15 June

- Second admission list will be released on 30 June

- Third and final admission list will be released on 15 July

- Admissions will conclude on 20 July

How to fill JAM 2020 form

The candidate needs to visit joaps.iitk.ac.in and enter the enrolment ID sent during the time of registration or the email address. The candidate has to enter the password and click on 'Submit' to get access to the JAM 2020 form.

IIT Kanpur will inform candidates about developments on JAM 2020 through SMS and e-mail. The information will be available on the official website too.

