Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Nisar Tantray, mastermind behind 2017 Lethpora CRPF camp attack, deported to India

Absconding Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Nisar Tantray, the mastermind behind the attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lethpora in December 2017, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi after being deported from UAE, government sources told CNN-News18. Tantyray will be remanded to government custody.

According to ANI, Tantray was arrested on 31 March.

Nisar, a resident of Tral, fled to the UAE on a work visa after the attack. According to a Zee News report, he fled on 1 February this year after his associate was arrested by the NIA.

Nisar is the younger brother of Noor Mohammed Tantray, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander who was killed in December 2017 during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

The attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora on the intervening night of 30 and 31 December, 2017 claimed the lives of five security personnel. Faiyaz Ahmed, who coordinated this attack, was arrested in February this year by the NIA.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.