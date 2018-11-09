Jaish-e-Mohammad militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Srinagar: A Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar-Ganiegund area of Tral following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One JeM militant, was killed in the gunbattle, the spokesman said, adding that a policeman also suffered minor injuries during the operation.

The deceased militant was identified as a Pakistani national and he was using a code name, Anwar, he said.

"Incriminating material, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter," the spokesman said.