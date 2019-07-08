Jaipur minor rape case: 35-year-old 'sexual predator' arrested for raping 7-yr-old girl, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Jaipur: A local court on Monday sent a 35-year-old man, arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the Shastri Nagar area in Jaipur, to 14 days judicial custody.

Sikandar alias Jeewanu alias Jahid was produced in a special POCSO court amid tight security arrangements. Additional DCP (North) Dharmendra Sagar said Sikander's police remand would be sought after two-three days. Police said Sikandar is a "sexual predator" and has so far sexually abused several minor boys and girls.

"The accused is a kind of sexual predator. He has been involved in natural and unnatural sexual acts with minor girls and boys, men and women and even with eunuchs. His sexual inclination is more towards men. His victims have also been young boys during his judicial custody in the past," they said.

Sikandar was arrested on 6 July when he had gone to meet his old friend and a tea vendor in Rajasthan's Kota. He had picked up the girl from near her house on the night of 1 July by introducing himself as a friend of his father and later allegedly raped her at an isolated place. He then dropped the girl near her home after two hours.

The incident had created tension in the area. Police said in the primary investigation, it came to light that Sikandar has so far sodomised 25 minor boys. He has also been involved in unnatural sexual acts with 35-40 men and eunuchs, they added.

During interrogation, he said he knew the people who passed on information to police about his whereabouts and threatened to kill them, they said. Police said Sikandar was convicted in a murder case in 2014 but he was acquitted by the high court in February 2015. He is known by different names in different police station areas and he has been involved in various crimes like theft, rape, among others, they said.

Sikandar used to commit thefts in the Shastri Nagar area and was in competition with another thief Rafique. Since Sikandar was more notorious, he got the name 'Jeewanu' and Rafique 'Keetanu', police said. He told police that he committed a maximum of 13 thefts in one night. During his presence at the court on Monday, advocates tried to manhandle him but he was saved by police.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.