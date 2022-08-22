Jaipur: 84, including 13 women and Karnataka police inspector, arrested from farmhouse rave party

Most of the accused arrested from Jaipur rave party are from Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra

Jaipur: As many as 84 people, including 13 women, have been arrested from a farmhouse in Sahipura under Jaisinghpura police station where a rave party was underway. The arrests were made after a crime branch team of Jaipur police along with Jaisinghpura police raided the farmhouse.

"A Karnataka police inspector, a tehsildar and a college professor were among people present at the rave party who have also been arrested," news agency ANI quoted Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur, Ajay Pal Lamba as saying.

At the illegal high-profile party attendees, a large number of youth, including girls, were found playing casino games in guise of a dance party.

"Accused would reel people in event on pretext of providing them services including alcohol, gambling and women," Additional CP Ajay Pal Lamba said.

The senior cop further said that a case is being registered which will also add sections on human trafficking.

"It has become clear that the party was organised after a meeting. Those coming from outside were offered an isolated place, as well as liquor, women to accompany them and casino-like services. As the evidence indicates women were used in a material-like manner, charges of abetting human trafficking under relevant sections will also be framed against the accused in this case." the police officer added.

Most of the accused arrested are from Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra.

According to a report by The Pink City Post, the raid took place around 2 am on Sunday Saipura Bagh Hotel and Resort. The cops got a tip-off about the dance party and raided the farmhouse.

Mohit Soni, the manager of the resort where the rave party took place, has also been arrested. During probe, it was found out that Delhi resident Naresh Malhotra alias Rahul alias Bablu and his son Manvesh had arranged the event.

The entire event was organised by a Meerut resident named Manish Sharma, the police officer saidd.

As per reports, online casino games were being played on five different tables and youth were found smoking hookah and consuming alcohol. Preliminary investigation stated that no permission was sought from the excise department for the liquor party.

Cash worth Rs 23 lakh was recovered from the place and 20 luxury cars were seized by the police.

ETV Bharat report mentioned police saying that a total of nine hookahs, 21 pairs of cards, seven tables, more than 100 bottles of liquor were also seized from the premises.

