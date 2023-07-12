Jain Monk's murder: BJP puts pressure on Karnataka Congress Government, seeks CBI inquiry

The brutal murder of Jain monk Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in the Belagavi district of Karnataka has taken a political turn with the opposition BJP taking up the issue to target the Siddaramiah government demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged killing.

The BJP staged a protest on Wednesday outside the Assembly and demanded that the case be turned over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that the state police are conducting a shoddy investigation.

Speaking to ANI former state minister R Ashoka said: "Everyday Hindu karyakartas are being targetted in the State, the government need to assure the Jain community the security which they seek from the Government. We feel that a CBI investigation is required to unearth the truth."

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at congress alleging that the recent cruel murder of Jain Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj depicts Karnataka's state.

" This recent brutal murder of Jain Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj is shocking... The police and the government swinging into action only after repeated protests of the BJP shows the kind of state that Karnataka is surely and slowly becoming a safe haven for these types of criminalities," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

On Tuesday, a BJP delegation visited the village where the crime took place.

Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra said,"Law and order under the Congress government are in shambles. Every day we hear of a murder. We want a CBI probe into the murder of Swami Nandi Maharaj."

The Chikodi police have so far arrested two people in connection with the incident and 12 others have been detained. Preliminary information suggests that there could be a personal feud behind the murder.

The BJP however is not buying the police's explanation and are steadfast in their demand for a CBI probe.

Responding to BJP's demands, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said "The Jain community is satisfied with the way the investigation that is being carried out by the state police. The same police force was okay when the BJP was in power and now they want the CBI, let them say what they want."

The murder is likely to be raised for a second day in the State assembly as well with the BJP accusing Congress of being anti-Hindu.