Jahangirpuri violence: Clashes during Hanuman Jayanti procession leave several injured; RAF on ground

New Delhi: Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in North-West Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched, PTI reported.

Warning of strict action against rioters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

"In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to two top Delhi Police officers on the violence in the Jahangirpuri area. Shah spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the Jahangirpuri violence, sources said.

Senior police officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling.

According to reports, special cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has initiated investigation into the matter and 10 teams have been formed.

"It was a traditional procession and was being escorted by police personnel. However, a clash between two communities erupted as the procession reached near Kushal cinema hall," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Police personnel who were present on the spot were injured as they tried to stop the violence, they said. The Delhi Police has also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace."

He further informed that he spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who has "assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared."

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor has condemned the incidents of violence and stone-pelting in the national capital as unfortunate and said that none behind these activities will be spared. He also took stock of the situation along with CP, Delhi and has appealed to the people to maintain peace, ANI reported.

Anil Baijal has directed that all possible help be provided to the injured Police personnel apart from civilians who suffered injuries in the scuffle.

Two to three companies of Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in Jahangirpuri along with Delhi Police in the wake of the stone-pelting incident.

"First it was Rajasthan, then MP, then Gujarat & now Delhi. It seems that a systematic method is being used to defame Hindus by first attacking them on their festivals and then claiming victimhood after any legal action is taken against them. Remember, Bulldozer is the only choice when people tend to make a mockery of law and order," BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar tweeted.

