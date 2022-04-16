Jahangirpuri violence: Amit Shah speaks to top Delhi Police officers, directs them to take action

Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to two top Delhi Police officers on the violence in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area and directed them to take necessary action, official sources said.

The Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation, they said.

The home minister spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the Jahangirpuri violence, sources said.

The force also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the violence which took place during a procession on the occassion of Hanuman Jayanti. The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources added.

They said additional forces were also deployed in other sensitive areas, besides those adjoining Jahangirpuri.

Heavy security was deployed after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening, during a 'Shobha Yatra' procession on Hanuman Jayanti. Few visuals from the clashes show groups of people pelting stones at each other.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Twitter wrote that strict action will be taken against rioters and appealed to the people to not pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media.

"In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Police Commissioner.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that he spoke to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who has "assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared."

(With inputs from PTI)

