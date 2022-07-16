Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA’s candidate for Vice President
A BJP parliamentary board meeting was held in the national capital today to pick the party's candidate for the vice presidential poll
New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President, BJP president JP Nadda said on Saturday.
NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar: BJP chief JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/RYIeIP7Nug
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides Nadda attending the meeting.
In 2017, the party had named the then Cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice president candidate. Naidu had won the election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post of the country. Naidu's current term ends on 10 August.
The electoral college for picking the next vice president, who is also the ex-officio Rajya Sabha chairperson, comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.
The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is 19 July and the election is scheduled for 6 August.
