Jharkhand Board results 2018: Jharkhand Academic Council to announce Class 10th, 12th results soon; check at jac.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 01, 2018 12:11:33 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council is likely to announce Class 10th and 12th results in the first week of June on its official website jac.nic.in, according to several media reports.

Representational image. Getty Images

This year 7.48 lakh students appeared for the examination. Examinations for both the classes were conducted at a total of 1,490 centres.

Here is how you can check your score for the Jharkhand board exams 2018: 

- Go to the official website jac.nic.in

- Click on the results tab

- Fill your roll number and date of birth

- Press submit

- Your result will be displayed

- Download and take a print out for future reference

Last year the results were declared on 30 May. But this year, the board took special measure to combat cheating during the examination. Cameras were installed to keep a check on the students.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 12:11 PM

