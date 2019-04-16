JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand board likely to announce Class 8 scores today; check on jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the results for the Class 8 board examination on Wednesday, 16 April. The board will release the result on its official website — jac.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the JAC Class 8 exams can also visit the websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresultonline.com to check their result.

Steps to check the JAC Class 8 board exam result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board — jac.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link provided

Step 3: Now, enter your roll code and roll number correctly in the provided field

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ to proceed

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Students are advised to visit only the official websites of the board and to keep checking them regularly for their result.

Over 5.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 8 examination 2019.

