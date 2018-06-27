JAC Result 2018: Jharkhand Class 12th Arts result to be released today at 3 pm; check results at jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare its Class 12th Humanities stream exam today (27 June) at 3 pm on jac.ac.in.

The students who appeared for the JAC Class 12th Arts exam in 2018 will be able to check the results at the official JAC website: jac.ac.in. The results will also be on websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The examination was held from 8 March to 27 March.

Here's how you can check the results:

1. Log on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) jac.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JAC Class 12 Arts results 2018.

3. Type the necessary details and click on 'Submit'.

4. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Indian Express reported that 93,781 students from the science stream registered for the Class 12 exam. Of those 92,405 attended and 44,677 students passed the exam.

According to Scroll, the commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 67.49 percent. Out of 40,244 students, 27,164 could clear.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.