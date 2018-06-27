Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

JAC Result 2018: Jharkhand Class 12th Arts result to be released today at 3 pm; check results at jac.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 27, 2018 07:12:36 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare its Class 12th Humanities stream exam today (27 June) at 3 pm on jac.ac.in.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The students who appeared for the JAC Class 12th Arts exam in 2018 will be able to check the results at the official JAC website: jac.ac.in. The results will also be on websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The examination was held from 8 March to 27 March.

Here's how you can check the results:

1. Log on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) jac.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JAC Class 12 Arts results 2018.

3. Type the necessary details and click on 'Submit'.

4. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Indian Express reported that 93,781 students from the science stream registered for the Class 12 exam. Of those  92,405 attended and 44,677 students passed the exam.

According to Scroll, the commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 67.49 percent. Out of 40,244 students, 27,164 could clear.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 07:12 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores