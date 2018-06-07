You are here:
JAC result 2018: Jharkhand board Class 12th result 2018 for Commerce, Science streams to be declared shortly; check on jac.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 07, 2018 11:22:08 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the Class 12th board result 2018 for Commerce and Science streams shortly today, according to several media reports. The board is expected to release the result on the official Jharkhand exam results website: www.jharresults.nic.in.

Representational image. PTI

The results have been delayed this year on account of the examinations being conducted later than the usual schedule. The result for Inter-Arts stream is likely to be announced in the third week of June.

Here is how you can check your Jharkhand Board result 2018:

- Go to official results website: www.jharresults.nic.in

- Click on the respective result link

- Enter the required details

- Submit and view your result

The Council will wrap up result declaration for Intermediate and Matric exams by 9 June 2018

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 11:22 AM

