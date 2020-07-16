JAC Class 12th Result 2020 Date: Jharkhand board to declare Arts, Science, Commerce results tomorrow; steps to check score on SMS

JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh confirmed that the Jharkhand board will declare the Class 12 board exams tomorrow at 1 pm

JAC Class 12th Result 2020 Date: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the results of Class 12 board examination for Arts, Science and Commerce streams tomorrow (Friday, 17 July) at 1 pm, reports said. Once declared, students can check their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

“We will announce the results of Class 12 board exams on Friday. The results will be out at 1 pm,” JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh told Hindustan Times.

According to News18, the result will be announced at the Jharkhand board's head office in Ranchi by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto in the presence of Singh.

Steps to check JAC Class 12th result via SMS

As has been seen in the past, the official website may become slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic. Students, however, shouldn't panic as they can get their score delivered on their phones via SMS. According to Examresults.net, to get your JAC Intermediate result via SMS, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:

RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NOREGISTRATION NUMBER

Students can also fill details in the widget below to check their result once it's uploaded on the board's website.

How to check JAC Class 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board

Step 2: Provide your roll number in the field provided

Step 3: Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Download your result

Step 5: Save the Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 for future reference

According to media reports, at least 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams under JAC this year at 1,410 centres.

The Class 12 exams were held from 8 March to 27 March.

The results were expected to be announced by the first week of May, however, there was a delay due to a sudden outbreak of coronavirus across the country.

JAC had earlier fixed 20 March for evaluation of examination papers. However, the spread of COVID-19 virus and nationwide lockdown from 25 March proved to be a deterrent for JAC. The board deferred evaluation till 1 April, but it had to further delay the process as lockdown was extended in wake of rising cases of the infection.

Earlier, Singh was quoted as saying by the Indian Express that the evaluation process of Class 12 answer sheets was completed in the first week of July, and that the board will declare the Class 12 results by July end.

However, reports confirmed on Thursday that the Class 12 result will be announced on 17 July.

Last year, in the JAC Class 12 Science stream, 57 percent students cleared the exam, whereas, in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 70.44 percent. A total of 93,781 students in Science registered for the exam of which 92,405 had appeared.

About Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC):

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was formed in 2003 to conduct board examinations for schools that earlier came under Bihar Board in unified Bihar-Jharkhand. In the past 16 years, the council has failed to cross a pass percentage of 70 percent in Science. In commerce, the pass percentage has varied from 65-75 percent.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.