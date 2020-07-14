JAC 12th result 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 12 science and commerce results likely this week; check jac.nic.in for details

More than 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year.

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, is likely to announce the results of Jharkhand Board Class 12 science and commerce examination 2020 this week.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh saying that the Council is making all efforts to declare the results of intermediate, or Class 12, science and commerce exams this week. "The preparations are almost in the final stage," he added.

More than 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year. The examinations for all the three streams - science, commerce and arts were held from 10 to 28 February.

The report mentions the officials saying that the JAC had planned to declare the results by May.

The evaluation process got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government to restrict the spread of the virus.

The evaluation of answer scripts was scheduled to be started from 20 March but it got deferred and later began from 28 May.

According to a report by Prabhat Khabar, the results will be declared online. Once announced, candidates can check their Jharkhand intermediate exam results 2020 on websites - jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage of JAC 12th result was 57 percent.

Steps to check JAC Results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the website of Jharkhand Board Result websites - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, or jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions about JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your Jharkhand JAC Class 12 exam 2020 roll number, date of birth and other credentials.

Step 4: Your Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with your score in individual subjects and your total marks.

On 8 July, JAC declared the Jharkhand Class 10 board examination 2020 results.