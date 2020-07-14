JAC 12th result 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 12 science and commerce results likely this week; check jac.nic.in for details
More than 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year.
The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, is likely to announce the results of Jharkhand Board Class 12 science and commerce examination 2020 this week.
A report by Hindustan Times quoted JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh saying that the Council is making all efforts to declare the results of intermediate, or Class 12, science and commerce exams this week. "The preparations are almost in the final stage," he added.
More than 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year. The examinations for all the three streams - science, commerce and arts were held from 10 to 28 February.
The report mentions the officials saying that the JAC had planned to declare the results by May.
The evaluation process got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government to restrict the spread of the virus.
The evaluation of answer scripts was scheduled to be started from 20 March but it got deferred and later began from 28 May.
According to a report by Prabhat Khabar, the results will be declared online. Once announced, candidates can check their Jharkhand intermediate exam results 2020 on websites - jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.
In 2019, the overall pass percentage of JAC 12th result was 57 percent.
Steps to check JAC Results 2020 online
Step 1: Visit the website of Jharkhand Board Result websites - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, or jharresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that mentions about JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your Jharkhand JAC Class 12 exam 2020 roll number, date of birth and other credentials.
Step 4: Your Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with your score in individual subjects and your total marks.
On 8 July, JAC declared the Jharkhand Class 10 board examination 2020 results.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain; history-sheeter is main accused in encounter that killed 8 cops
Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was caught in Ujjain district on Thursday around the same time two of his close aides were killed in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh.
Jharkhand athlete Geeta Kumari forced to sell vegetables; government intervenes to provide financial assistance
Geeta Kumari had won eight gold medals at state-level walking competitions and won a silver medal
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check scores if jac.jharkhand.gov.in is unresponsive
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like examresults.net if official website is slow or unresponsive.