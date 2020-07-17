JAC 12th result 2020 Date: Jharkhand Board to declare Class 12 results today at 1 pm; visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in for details

Students can check their Jharkhand intermediate exam results 2020 on official websites jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in

JAC 12th result 2020 Date | The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, will announce the results of Jharkhand Board Class 12 science and commerce examination 2020 today (Friday, 17 July) at 1 pm, reports said.

According to Hindustan Times, JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh confirmed the date and time of the result.

“We will announce the results of Class 12 board exams on Friday. The results will be out at 1 pm,” Singh told the newspaper.

According to News18, state education minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the results for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams at JAC office in Ranchi.

Once announced, candidates can check their Jharkhand intermediate exam results 2020 on websites jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

More than 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year. The examinations for all the three streams - science, commerce and arts were held from 10 to 28 February.

According to reports, Jharkhand officials were planning to declare the JAC Class 12 results by May. However, the evaluation process got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government to restrict the spread of the virus.

The evaluation of answer scripts was scheduled to be started from 20 March but it got deferred and later began from 28 May.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage of JAC 12th result was 57 percent.

Steps to check JAC Results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the website of Jharkhand Board Result websites - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions about JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your Jharkhand JAC Class 12 exam 2020 roll number, date of birth and other credentials.

Step 4: Your Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with your score in individual subjects and your total marks.

Students can also submit their details in the widget below to check their scores, once the result is uploaded on the board's website.

On 8 July, JAC declared the Jharkhand Class 10 board examination 2020 results.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.