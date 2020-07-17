JAC 12th Result 2020 Date: Alternative ways to check intermediate results if official site jacresults.com is down

Some of the third-party websites which will be hosting the Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 result include examresults.net and indiaresults.com

JAC 12th Result 2020 | Jharkhand Class 12 students will be able to check the results for arts, science and commerce streams today (Friday, 17 July) at 1 pm after it's published on the board's official website jacresults.com.

However, as seen on result day, it's likely that the official website may be slow or not responsive due to heavy traffic. In that case, students shouldn't worry and check their scores on third party websites and mobile SMS.

Some of the third-party websites which will be hosting the Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 result on 17 July include examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students will also be able to check their result by filling the details in the widget below:

Steps to check Jharkhand Class 10th result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log on to examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Jharkhand in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says JAC 12th Result 2020.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your JAC Class 12 result 2020.

Steps to check JAC 12th result on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Jharkhand in the list of the states or type the URL jharkhand.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter.

Step 3: Search for the link that says "Jharkhand Academic Council" with "Intermediate Class XII Examination Results 2020" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Steps to check JAC Class 12th result via SMS

Students can also get their score delivered on their phones via SMS. According to Examresults.net, to get the JAC Intermediate result via SMS, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:

RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO

According to reports, the Jharkhand Board Intermediate or Class 12 Examination Results 202o will be announced by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto. The minister will reportedly declare the result at 1 pm today in the presence of JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh at the board's head office in Ranchi.

Steps to check JAC Results 2020 on official website

Step 1: Visit the website of Jharkhand Board Result websites - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions about JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your Jharkhand JAC Class 12 exam 2020 roll number, date of birth and other credentials.

Step 4: Your Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with your score in individual subjects and your total marks.

The examinations for all the three streams - science, commerce and arts were held from 10 to 28 February.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.