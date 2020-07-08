JAC 10th Result 2020 Date: Jharkhand Board likely to declare scores at 1 pm today; check jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 Date | The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the results of Class 10 exams on Wednesday (8 July, 2020) on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 Date | The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the Jharkhand Class 10 Board results today (Wednesday, 8 July, 2020) on its official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, reports said.

According to News18, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh has informed that the result will be declared at 1 pm by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto.

Around 3.85 lakh students had registered for the Jharkhand Matriculation exam this year. While, in 2019, around 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

The JAC usually announces its result by the month of May, however, the JAC Class 2020 Board Result result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to another report by News18, Singh had earlier said that the pending evaluation process will be completed in a day or two. "The students can expect their results by Friday, 10 July 10."

On Tuesday, he confirmed the date and time of the result as 8 July, 202o. However, he also informed that results for Class 12 Board is likely to released only by the end of this month, the report said.

Once the result is available online, students can check their results by submitting details in the widget below:

Besides the official website, the JAC Class 10 results 2020 will also be available on platforms like and jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage. This will take you to a new window with active link for Jharkhand Class 10 results. Click on the link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

The JAC had recorded 70.77 percent results in the 2019 Board examination. It was a significant improvement from 2018 performance at 59.48 percent.

Priya Raj, a student of Indira Gandhi Residential Girl School in Hazaribagh had secured the top position in JAC Class 10 board exams with 99 percent.

In the state, boys had reported better results than girls in the JAC Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 72.99 percent. While girls had managed a pass percentage of 68.67 percent.

Among districts, Palamu had emerged the best performing district with 79.74 percent students passing the JAC Class 10 exams, followed by Giridih (79.17 percent success rate) at the second spot and Hazaribagh (with 77.54 pass percentage) in the third place.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.