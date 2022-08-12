A police personnel was injured in a terrorist attack on a joint team of police and CRPF in the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday.

Police said the area has been cordoned off and the search operation is on.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police, said "Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. In this terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off."

The incident comes hours after a migrant labourer from Bihar was gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The deceased, identified as Mohd Amrez, was a resident of Madhepura district in Bihar.

Police said Amrez was shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

On Thursday, three army personnel were killed while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at an Army base near Rajouri.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning. However, the Army personel managed to foil the suicide bomb attack at its basecamp and killed both the terrorists.

With inputs from agencies

