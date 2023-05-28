It's our good fortune that we could restore the glory of this holy 'Sengol': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. He said it will inspire us whenever proceedings will start in the House.

“The holy ‘Sengol’ was installed in Parliament today. In the Chola dynasty, the ‘Sengol’ symbolised justice, righteousness and good governance,” he said.

“It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy ‘Sengol’. Whenever proceedings start in this House the ‘Sengol’ will inspire us,” he added.

In his address, PM Modi said, “When India moves forward, then the World moves forward. This new Parliament will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India… Along with India, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world’s progress… India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our ‘Sanskaar’, idea and tradition”.

Prime Minister Modi said several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us, but India has left behind that colonial mindset today.

He said the new Parliament building was a reflection of the aspirations of New India and a testament to the dawn of a self-reliant nation.

Addressing the function to inaugurate the new Parliament building, PM Modi said the new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India), Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

More than just a building, the new Parliament encompasses the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India’s unwavering determination, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

