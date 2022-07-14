ITBP personnel's soulful rendition of this song from 'Border' melts hearts, watch video

The constable in the video is seen surrounded by fellow ITBP officials, who gives a thumbs up to his rendition of 'Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon', starring Suniel Shetty and Sharbani Mukherjee. The song was originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathod in the film

A video of a constable from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) singing a popular song from 1997 film Border has struck a chord with the users on social media. The video has been shared by ITBP on its social media handles. The clip has fascinated people as they have appreciated this rendition of 'Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon'.

Listen to the melodious voice of Constable Vikramjeet Singh of ITBP here:

ए जाते हुए लम्हों... Singing on the request of #Himveer brothers during a gathering. Constable Vikramjeet Singh of ITBP sings a song from the movie Border (1997). pic.twitter.com/LrDD9UmTL1 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 13, 2022

The constable in the video is seen surrounded by fellow ITBP officials, who gives a thumbs up to his rendition of 'Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon', starring Suniel Shetty and Sharbani Mukherjee. The song was originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathod in the film. Reacting to the video, a user wrote 'Jai Hind'.

Another commented that the personnel rocked.

Kya baat he Veerji. Tusi chagaye🙏🌹 https://t.co/7A0XUuqYBj — Piyush Pahwa (@Piyush2502Pahwa) July 13, 2022

A user found the constable's voice beautiful.

Another user wrote in Hindi that they were our real heroes.

ITBP keeps sharing videos of the performance of its troops from time to time. Earlier this month, Constable Vikramjeet Singh had done a musical rendition of the famous Pakistani song 'Afreen Afreen' in video posted on ITBP's Twitter.

गाते गुनगुनाते हिमवीर

Afreen afreen...

Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings. Constable A Neli strums the Guitar.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/p69oxBe6us — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 30, 2022

In the video, the other constable can be seen strumming the guitar while Constable Singh can be heard singing the song.

Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan in Coke Studio Season 9, the song was originally composed by his uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Border, a multi-starrer film was set in the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film was written, directed and produced by JP Dutta.

Earlier on Republic Day, an ITBP constable dedicated a song to the country. A video posted on the same also gave a glimpse of the lives of the personnel.

How did you find Constable Vikramjeet Singh voice?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.