It was honey badger vs three leopards - guess who won?

The internet is full of interesting animal videos. While some are adorable, others show the courage they have in order to survive in the wild. One such animal interaction witnessed recently, showed three leopards fighting with a honey badger and eventually failing to turn things in their favour.

The footage was shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. Posting the clip on Twitter, he wrote, “The Field Marshal takes on three big cats & comes out victorious. Honey Badger is the most fearless animal. Their skin is thick and remarkably loose, allowing them to turn and twist freely letting them attack even when held by the neck. Immune to snake venoms & Scorpion bites.”

The video started with the three leopards locking horns with the honey badger. The trio could be seen trying their best to hunt the badger. The little animal, however, was in no mood to back down. It attacked the leopards back whenever given an opportunity. Even though its opponent was more in number, the honey badger kept countering until it managed to escape to the other side of the stream.

Internet users seemed quite stunned with the result of the fierce fight. Many of the individuals took to the comment section to express their thoughts.

A user said, “When you see such battles, one can easily conclude that your guts and courage are real winners in front of any mighty.”

Two others thanked the IFS officer for sharing the video. They wrote, “Thank you for sharing, I didn’t know they were so fearless If only the Badger cud be trained and domesticated, that house will face no attacks from Humans and Animals.” and “Thanks for bring out such beautiful video of battle of survival in the jungle, the never give up spirit.”

While one of the individuals stated, “That must count as one of the most courageous counter attack seen by man!” another commented, “It was a ‘Do or Die’ moment for the badger. His ‘will-not-give-up’ attitude impressed me. Bravo.”

Several others lauded the honey badger for its courage and mentioned that they ‘can be ferocious and are not even afraid of lions’.

