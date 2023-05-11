ISRO successfully conducts first test of semicryogenic engine at new facility in Tamil Nadu's Mahendragiri

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out the first test of the semicryogenic engine at the newly commissioned Semicryogenic Integrated Engine & Stage Test facility in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. Test was carried out on 10 May. The facility has been developed at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC).

This is the first of a series of tests planned to validate the design of the propellant feed system. It includes the low-pressure and high-pressure turbo-pumps, gas generator, and control components, reported The Hindu.

Test facility at Mahendragiri comprises all engine systems, apart from the thrust chamber, according to ISRO.

ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) has designed the semi-cryogenic engine with a power of 2000 kN thrust. This will power the first-stage boosters of future launch vehicles.

Engineers conducted chill-down operations. They also tested all the essential conditions for engine start.

According to ISRO, “The newly established test facility at IPRC, Mahendragiri, with a state-of-art PLC-based control system and data acquisition system, is capable of testing semi-cryogenic engines up to 2600 kN thrust and will support the subsequent testing and qualification of the fully integrated semi-cryogenic engine and stage.”

ISRO also said that this test has demonstrated the successful performance of the facility.

With inputs from agencies

