India

ISRO shares observations on Lunar surface temperature captured by Chandrayan-3 rover

The ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) tool on Vikram Lander, which landed on the Moon on Wednesday, measures the temperature profile of the lunar surface by penetrating up to 10 cm deep

FP Staff Last Updated:August 27, 2023 15:20:03 IST
ISRO shares observations on Lunar surface temperature captured by Chandrayan-3 rover

The Chandrayaan rover has been equipped with a tool to penetrate 10 cm deep in tho lunar surface to observe temperature. File Photo

ISRO on Sunday shared the first set of observations gathered by the Chandryaan-3 on the temperature of the top layer of the Lunar surface at its south pole.

The ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) tool on Vikram Lander, which landed on the Moon on Wednesday, measures the temperature profile of the lunar surface by penetrating up to 10 cm deep.

ISRO on X (formerly Twitter) said: “ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon’s surface. It has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface. The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors.”

Related Articles

On

On Final Approach: Chandrayaan-3 makes final orbit reduction, prepares for Vikram lander's separation

On

Safe Than Sorry: Know why ISRO may reschedule Chandrayaan-3 landing

“This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, Isro said the Chandrayaan-3 rover, called ‘Pragyan’, has successfully traversed a distance of about eight metres and its payloads have been turned on.

“All planned rover movements have been verified. The rover has successfully traversed a distance of about 8 metres. Rover payloads LIBS and APXS are turned on,” the space agency said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are performing nominally,” it confirmed.

The Surface Thermophysical Experiment tool was turned on thursday, alonf with the ILSA and RAMBHA payloads.

Published on: August 27, 2023 15:20:03 IST

TAGS:

also read

Chandrayaan to Conquer Moon's Hell: Vikram's landing site is cold, treacherous, prone to moonquakes
World

Chandrayaan to Conquer Moon's Hell: Vikram's landing site is cold, treacherous, prone to moonquakes

Chandrayaan 3's proposed landing site is literally a frozen hell. From regular moonquakes to extremely cold temperatures, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover have a lot to deal with

WATCH: ISRO shares new photos taken by Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander as smooth sailing continues
India

WATCH: ISRO shares new photos taken by Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander as smooth sailing continues

ISRO has shared Chandrayaan 3's latest mission update. They also shared some fresh photos that Vikram's Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from about 70km up on August 19, 2023

Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing will come down to one critical manoeuver, says former ISRO chief
India

Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing will come down to one critical manoeuver, says former ISRO chief

Former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair believes that the success of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, will come down to one single manoeuvre - of tilting the Vikram module from a horizontal to a vertical position, while decelerating from 6,000 kmph to about 1000 kmph