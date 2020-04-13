ISRO-SAC extends deadline for application to various posts till 1 May; visit sac.gov.in

ISRO-Space Application Centre (SAC) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for various posts till 1 May 1. The earlier deadline for filing the application was 3 April.

ISRO-SAC in March had put out a notification for recruitment of 21 scientists/engineers, six technical assistants, 25 technicians Grade B and three draughtsmen. The application process had begun from 14 March.

Those applying for the post of scientist/engineer should possess a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology, which is a pre-requisite. A master’s in engineering or technology is an essential requirement.

For technical assistant posts, you should have a diploma in a relevant branch of engineering.

On the other hand, those who want to apply for technician and draughtsman should have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI diploma in a relevant trade.

Candidates can apply on the official website of SAC at https://www.sac.gov.in/Vyom/index.jsp or using the direct link.

Appliacants will have to provide information like personal details, educational qualifications and experience among others during the registration process.

After the completion of registration process, candidates will be allotted a 14 digit online registration number, which should be preserved for future reference.

Candidates should vet all the information provided by them carefully before clicking on the submit button as the application can be submitted only once.

How to Apply

Use the direct link - https://recruitment.sac.gov.in/OSAR/main.jsp Click on Apply Online option, after which you will be directed to a new page Now select the continue option and apply for whatever post you want to appear

