ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020: Online registration process ends today at 5 pm, apply at sac.gov.in

Candidates shortlisted for graduate apprentice will be getting stipend of Rs 9,000 per month, while those selected for technician apprentice will be getting Rs 8,000 per month

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Space Application Programme (SAC) apprentice recruitment 2020 application window will close on Monday, 23 November. Willing and eligible candidates can apply online by 5 pm at sac.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected for position of graduate and technical apprentices. Candidates applying for graduate apprentice should hold a BE/ BTech (first class) with aggregate minimum 65 percent (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 scale in the relevant field declared by recognised university.

Those applying for technician apprentice post should have a diploma (first class) in the relevant field from State Board of Technical Education/University.

Candidates holding degree/diploma from a recognised coming under Western Region of Board of Apprenticeship Training - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Diu and Daman - can apply for the posts.

Candidates shortlisted for graduate apprentice will be getting stipend of Rs 9,000 per month, while those selected for technician apprentice will be getting Rs 8,000 per month. Those applying should be maximum of 35 years. There is no age limit for candidates belonging to reserved category.

Click here to read the official notification

Steps to apply for ISRO SAC apprentice recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Go to the - recruitment.sac.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Apply online.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to choose the post and tap on Apply.

Step 4: Provide all the required details correctly.

Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents in prescribed format.

Step 6: Click on the final submit button.