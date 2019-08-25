ISRO Recruitment 2019: Agency advertises for technician, draughtsman posts, check isro.gov.in for details

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of technician B, draughtsman and technical assistant. The recruitment process is being conducted at the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) at Bengaluru.

Candidates interested in applying to the posts can log on to the official website — isro.gov.in and submit their applications. ISRO will conclude the application process on 13 September, 2019, for the advertised posts.

Vacancies available

As per the notification available on the website, there are 39 vacancies for post of technician-b, 12 vacancies for draughtsman-B, and 35 vacancies for technical assistant.

The vacancies for technician-B post include 20 vacancies for fitter, 15 vacancies for electronic mechanic, 2 vacancies for plumber, and 1 vacancy each for welder and machinist.

The vacancies for draughtsman-B post include 10 vacancies for draughtsman mechanical and 2 vacancies for draughtsman electrical.

The vacancies for technical assistant include 20 vacancies for mechanical, 12 for electronics, and 3 vacancies for civil.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post of technician-B and draughtsman-B need to be SSLC/SSC/Matriculation Pass SSLC, SSC, Matriculation Pass and have ITI, NTC, or NAC in Fitter trade from NCVT in the relevant fields.

Those applying for the post of technical assistant need a diploma (First Class) in the relevant trade from a recognised university.

Age limit for technician B, draughtsman and technical assistant posts is set between 18 and 35 years. There’s an age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Application process

Those candidates who are eligible, can apply online through ISRO's official website—isro.gov.in. Male candidates belonging to the unreserved or OBC categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Applicants can either make the payment online through debit card/internet banking or visit the nearest SBI branch.