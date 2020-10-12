ISRO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 55 vacancies including post of scientist, engineer by 15 Oct; details at sac.gov.in

As per reports, the recruitment advertisement was first released on 14 March. But the process had to be delayed due to the pandemic

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications to fill 55 vacancies of Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistant, and technician posts for the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad.

The body has extended the last date to apply till 15 October. Interested applicants who are eligible for the posts can apply online on the official site of SAC at sac.gov.in by 5 pm on 15 October. According to Hindustan Times, the pay scale for the posts is up to Rs 2,08,700 a month.

Here are the details of the vacancies:

Scientist/ Engineer: There are 21 vacant posts available for Scientists/ Engineers. Candidates must have a PhD in fields related to Electronics, MSc in Physics, ME or MTech in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering, and Electrical Engineering and related fields

Technical Assistant: There are six vacancies for which candidates must produce the proof of first-class results in diploma in engineering from a recognized institution, Board or University in Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering

Technician ‘B’: Applicants with a matriculation (or SSC/ SSLC/ 10th Class) degree as well as ITI, NTC, or NAC in Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanical, and Chemical trades are eligible to apply. There are 28 vacancies.

Follow these steps to apply for the ISRO Recruitment drive 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAC at sac.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link on ‘Recruitment’ available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select the post you wish to apply for and click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 5: Fill in the required details and pay the application fee to complete the procedure

Click here for the direct link to apply

According to Times of India, the recruitment advertisement was first released on 14 March. But the process had to be delayed due to the pandemic.